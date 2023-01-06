Upset CPI MP writes to Scindia after flight delayed, alleges mismanagement by airline staff

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after his flight was delayed due to engine failure even as he alleged mismanagement by the airline staff post the delay and urged the minister to investigate the matter.

The CPI MP was scheduled to fly from Trivandrum to Delhi on Vistara airlines on Friday when his flight along with other passengers got delayed. Upset with the delay, Viswam wrote to the minister sharing his and his fellow passengers' ordeal.

In his letter, CPI National Secretary Binoy Viswam further urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to investigate the matter and conduct a special review of the working airlines in light of these recent incidents.

While sharing his ordeal, Visham wrote in his letter, "The flight (UK 896) was scheduled for 12 noon, and all the passengers were boarded by 11:30 am, only to be informed at 2 pm that the flight has been delayed due to engine failure, that too after intervening twice".



"Questions will naturally arise as to whether proper safety checks were conducted before the flight and if it was, then why did passengers have to face the ordeal to be boarded on a flight with an engine failure. The announcement that we would fly the next day morning at 8 am (January 7) was informed later," Binoy Viswam said in a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The MP further claimed in the letter that his attempt to talk to the Captain to inform him, about the passenger's agony was "rejected on some flimsy grounds".

"It was 3.15 pm when the food that was supposed to be served inside the aircraft was served at

airport by the airline," he claimed in his letter.

"However, there are reasons to believe this experience was not a standalone one, there are several passengers who talk about the deteriorating standard of domestic flights in terms of quality as well as safety, all amidst soaring prices. This is the reality of the broad claims made regarding the efficiency of the private sector," the letter added. (ANI)

