Upset over land dispute, CRPF constable threatens to become 'Paan Singh Tomar'

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable has in a purported video threatened to walk down the steps of soldier-turned-rebel "Paan Singh Tomar" if action is not taken in his farmland dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

In the video, which went viral on social media, a 74 battalion CRPF constable stationed in Sukma, GD Pramod Kumar alleged that his uncle grabbed his farmland in Hathras and assaulted his family members.

"My three uncles have grabbed my farmland. They assaulted both my brothers and sister-in-law. One of my brothers is still missing. We don't know if he is alive or dead. If I am ready to give my life for my country, I can also become Pan Singh Tomar for my brothers," Kumar said in the video.

He said that his family had been farming on that land for over 50 years.

"My CO had also assured me of help and wrote to the District Magistrate of Hatras and Superintendent of Police of the area but we have received no response so far. The police are also in league with one Shiv Dayal Singh, who grabbed the land," Kumar said.

He urged the Chief Minister to see that an investigation is done in the matter as he cannot come to his house. He also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seeking his assistance in the matter.

Baghel has also taken cognizance of the matter and directed Sukma District Magistrate Chandan Kumar to ensure help to the constable. Kumar, in turn, reached out to Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar.

The Hathras DM has ensured that a proper investigation will be done in the matter. (ANI)