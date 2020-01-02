Upset over traffic fine, Delhi man sets bike on fire

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): A man allegedly set his own bike on fire after traffic police issued a challan to him for violating traffic rules in South Delhi.

The defaulter identified as Vikas (20), a resident of Sangam Vihar was fined by traffic police at Savitri and the traffic police impounded the motorcycle.

"A case has been registered at CR Park police station and the accused has been arrested," said DCP South Delhi while speaking to ANI.

Vikas is a delivery boy by a profession, the police official further informed.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

