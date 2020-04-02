UPSRTC contributes Rs 2.47 crore to COVID-19 relief

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has contributed Rs 2.47 crore to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund towards the relief measures being taken to fight coronavirus.

"UPSRTC wholeheartedly thanks Chief Minister for accepting the Humble Contribution of Rs 2.47 crore (one day salary of all regular employees) to CM Distress Relief Fund towards the relief measures being taken by Uttar Pradesh government to fight COVID-19 effectively," said Raj Shekhar, MD, UPSRTC.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Transport and Raj Shekhar handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister at his residence on Thursday.

"UPSRTC is grateful to all its regular officers and employees and all associations for this voluntarily one-day salary contribution in larger public interest in the fight against COVID-19. UPSRTC is confident that we all will unitedly fight and will win this battle against COVID-19," Shekhar added. (ANI)

