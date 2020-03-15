UPSRTC to launch coronavirus public awareness campaign

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Saturday issued a detailed plan and programme for the coronavirus "public awareness campaign."

The UPSRTC will use the "Public Address System" installed at its bus stations for effective prevention of coronavirus to broadcast "what to do" audio messages, said Raj Shekhar, MD of UPSRTC.

He also said that the UPSRTC will use its "Passenger Information Systems" (PIS), LED and LCD display to play video of content for effective prevention of coronavirus for the next 15 days.

Besides, masks will be given to the bus station staff who are in public places most of the time.

Additional handwashing facilities with infectiousness in next two to three days will be made available in all bus stations in the next 2 to 3 days, Shekhar added.

The MD further said: "All additional necessary precautions will be taken at the bus stations of Nepal Border for better precautionary measures and timely action."

He said, "Areas of affected positive cases from where UPSRTC is operating in a large number of buses like Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, etc. For mopping/fumigation of buses, meet the concerned District Magistrates and make instructions regarding the implementation of the plan, as per the need."

All drivers, conductors, and staff of bus stations are being sensitized to "test report" in respect of passengers with suspicious symptoms and take effective necessary steps and inform the concerned authority, Shekhar added.

He also said that a control room with number 1800-180-2877 has been opened in the command center at UPSRTC headquarters to get the timely and correct information and better coordination. It will start functioning from March 16. (ANI)

