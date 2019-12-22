UPSSSC exam for junior assistants, computer operators postponed

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Sunday postponed its exam for junior assistants and computer operators which was scheduled to be held on December 24 and December 26, respectively.

Now, the exam for junior assistants and computer operators will be conducted on January 4 and January 10, 2020, respectively.

The admit card for the exam was released on December 20. The Commission is yet to clarify whether it would release new admit cards for the exam or the candidates would be allowed to take the exam with the same admit card.

Sixteen centres were set up for the exam in Jhansi, Kanpur City, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Agra, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagaraj, Saharanpur, Seetapur, and Varanasi. (ANI)

