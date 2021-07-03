UPSSSC PET 2021 exam to be held on Aug 20

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Saturday said the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 (PET) will be held on August 20.

The exams will be held by following protocols against COVID-19.



Around 30,000 Group C posts are expected to be filled in the state.

Officials said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had approved the UPSSSC decision concerning exams.

According to UPSSSC notification, the examination will be held on August 20 in two shifts and details concerning admit cards will be issued on the commission's website later. (ANI)

