UPSTF arrests 5 involved in illegal arms smuggling from Hardoi

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) arrested five persons of a gang, including its kingpin, involved in illegal arms dealing here and seized arms and ammunition from them, police said.

The gang was arrested from Sandila Railway Station here by UPSTF, which also seized 23 pistols and 23 magazines from the gang.

The accused have been identified as Akash Dabar, Saurabh Yadav, Kehar Singh, Saddam Hussein and Gaurav Mishra.

"A team of UPSTF got information that the illegal arms dealing gang will assemble in Badvani area here. The team surrounded the spot and nabbed the accused," a police spokesperson said.

"During interrogation, the accused Yadav told that he used to prepare illegal pistols in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh and supply them to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Mumbai in Maharashtra and other parts of Madhya Pradesh" the spokesperson said.

Yadav also said that he used to pack the pistols in paper cartons and supply them from trains.

"We have arrested five persons of a gang which is involved in the manufacture and supply of illegal weapons. They are being interrogated and we are uncovering their network," said Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.

The police also revealed that the UP-based gang has possible connections in Haryana, Bihar, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

