UPTET 2021 paper leak: CM Yogi announces free bus service for candidates, no additional fee to be charged

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that free services will be provided by the State Road Transport Corporation buses to the students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination and no additional fee will be charged from any candidate.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "The state government is standing with the candidates of UPTET. The re-examination will be conducted in a transparent manner within one month. No additional fee will be charged from any candidate. The candidates appearing for the examination will be given free travel facilities in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTCHQ) buses."

The UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.



Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Uttar Pradesh is at the peak of educational corruption.

Meanwhile, At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak of the UPTET 2021 examination, informed Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order.

Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi said that the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF)."The paper leak of the UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted by UP STF. Uttar Pradesh government will soon conduct the exam within a month," Dwivedi said. (ANI)

