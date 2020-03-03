Upto airlines whether they want to charge for in-flight Internet services, says Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that he is "very happy" that passengers will now be able to avail of the inflight Internet and Wi-Fi services and that it is upto the airlines to decide whether or not to charge for such facilities.

On Monday Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in a gazette notification dated February 21 said that the Pilot-in-Command may permit access to internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight through Wi-Fi.

"Hopefully very soon. We had notified the rules on February 21 and I am very happy that airlines have started acting upon that. Some of the airlines are going to implement it very soon," the Union Minister told ANI outside Parliament

When asked whether internet services would be free or would carry some tariff, he said that it is the airlines' concern. He added, "Whether they decide to make it complementary or put a charge on it is completely a commercial decision for airlines to make." (ANI)

