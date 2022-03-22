Upward price revision of petrol, diesel after 4 months

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise per litre each on Tuesday morning, after a pause of over four months.

Petrol price in Delhi has gone up from Rs 95.41 to Rs 96.21 per litre while diesel in the national capital will now cost Rs 87.47 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Mumbai will cost Rs 110.82 and Rs 95.00 respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 105.51 and Rs 90.62 per litre respectively while the prices in Chennai will be Rs 102.16 and Rs 92.19 respectively.

After November, this is the first fuel price hike.

On November 2 last year the petrol price was hiked by Rs 35 per litre paise and on November 1 the diesel price was raised by 35 paise per litre.

Also, the petrol price on November 4 last year was lowered by Rs 6.07 in the national capital.

"Every day the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing and the middle class is affected. I request the government to control the prices and think about the middle-class people," said a Delhi resident.

Another commuter, who was travelling to Meerut, said that the hike in price will hit his budget. "I have to go to Meerut every day. Now the price hike will affect my monthly budget. The price hike will affect our expenses," he said.

"There is no increment in our salary and inflation is rising every day. Now the fuel prices are also hiked. Earlier the prices were less, so we used to manage," said Manish, a Delhi resident.

The government raised the bulk diesel prices by Rs 25 a litre last week.

Also, Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel price was increased by 18.32 per cent to Rs 110,666.29 per kilolitre (kl) in the national capital, the steepest hike ever, according to a price notification issued by the government-owned fuel retailers.

On November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had said that nine states had not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel after the Centre's move to reduce excise duty on the petroleum products.

"When we saw that relief needs to be provided to consumers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slashed rates of petroleum products on November 5, 2021. We took some steps and were ready to take more. Nine states did not take follow up measures. Taxation is only one aspect. We have to provide relief to consumers at the point of consumption," the minister said answering a query in Rajya Sabha on the prices of petroleum products. (ANI)