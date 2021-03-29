Urban bodies staff, teachers should spread awareness about vaccination: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 29 (ANI): In addition to the Chhattisgarh health department, the staff of urban bodies and teachers should also be engaged in the COVID-19 vaccination drive for motivating people to get vaccinated, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday.

While addressing a meeting to review the increasing COVID-19 cases and vaccination, Baghel also asserted that vaccination should be done in a speedy manner in the districts affected by the coronavirus.

"In addition to the health department, the staff of urban bodies and teachers should also be engaged in the drive for vaccination. Support of sarpanches and public representatives should be taken to motivate people for vaccination," the Chief Minister was quoted in a statement.



He further urged people to strictly follow prescribed guidelines even after getting vaccinated and directed strict action against negligence or violation of rules.

Earlier, Baghel had also informed that he would not be celebrating Holi this year in light of the ongoing pandemic and appealed to people to celebrate the festival at home.

There are currently 17,836 active cases in Chhattisgarh, as per data from the union health ministry. So far, 3,16,043 people have recovered while 4,061 deaths have been reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had informed that Chhattisgarh was one of six states that account for 79.57 per cent of the 62,258 new COVID cases that were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

