Urban civic polls: BJP Madurai unit seeks re-election in 15 wards

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 20 (ANI): BJP Madurai president Saravanan on Saturday submitted a petition to the district collector seeking re-election in more than 15 wards of Madurai Corporation alleging that the DMK cast fake votes in these booths.



In the petition to District Collector Anish Sekhar, Saravanan sought reelection in more than 15 wards of the Madurai Corporation as the DMK allegedly cast fake votes in polling booths 27, 43, 32 and others.

In Madurai district, polling was held for 313 councillor posts in one corporation, three municipalities and nine town panchayats. Voting was brisk at 1,615 polling stations across the district. (ANI)

