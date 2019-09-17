Delhi Deputy Chief Minister with Urdu language toppers of various Delhi universities on Monday.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister with Urdu language toppers of various Delhi universities on Monday.

Urdu Academy should start coaching IAS aspirants in Urdu: Sisodia

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that Urdu Academy should start providing coaching to the IAS aspirants in Urdu.
He said that study material in Urdu will soon be made accessible to students who want to write their papers in the language.
"Urdu Academy should start providing coaching to interested students. Study material in Urdu will soon be accessible to students who want to write their papers in the medium. In the way English and Hindi are treated as the standard language of teaching and study, Urdu language will also be treated at par with them," Sisodia was quoted as saying in an official statement.
Sisodia, who is also the minister for art, culture and languages, made the comments while interacting with toppers in Urdu language hailing from various universities from across Delhi on Monday evening.
The toppers of the universities participated in the event organised by Urdu Academy and were felicitated by Sisodia.
In a candid conversation with the toppers, the Deputy Chief Minister spoke about the vitality of Urdu as a subject and its career prospects in various domains.
"There was a general concern around students not preferring Urdu as their medium due to the lack of study material provided in the language, in their respective colleges. Another concern around Urdu not being a favoured stream of study amongst students and scholars alike was the collective perception that it is not a job-oriented stream," Sisodia said.
Dignitaries from the Delhi government along with the Vice Chairman of Urdu Academy Professor Shehpar Rasool also graced the felicitation ceremony.
Students excelling in the field of Urdu were awarded at the event. They represented Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawahar Lal Nehru University, District Institute of Education and Training and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:17 IST

Congress takes a veiled jibe at PM Modi over filling of Sardar...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday in a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the eagerness to fill Sardar Sarovar Dam on the occasion of his birthday had created problems for "thousands of people" in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:15 IST

ISRO, DRDO ink MoUs to provide technologies for Human Space Mission

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday joined hands with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for development of human-centric systems for the Human Space Mission to demonstrate its human space flight capabilities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:10 IST

ED attaches Moin Qureshi's Rs 9.3 cr assets in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached properties worth over Rs 9 crore as part of a money-laundering probe case against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:09 IST

Sitharaman hands over antique bronze idol of Buddha to Culture...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday handed over an antique bronze idol of Buddha to Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:06 IST

SC asks parties when can they conclude arguments in Ram...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute to come up with a tentative time schedule or date when the arguments can be concluded.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

Health care industry expected to generate 40 million jobs by...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda, said on Tuesday that the health care industry in India has been one of the country's largest economic sectors and is expected to generate 40 million jobs in India by 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

UP: Man caught carrying weapon in court premise

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was allegedly caught carrying an illegal weapon in the old High Court complex premises here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

IAF, DRDO successfully flight test Astra air-to-air missile

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have successfully flight tested Astra air-to-air missile with a range of over 70 km from a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet off the coast of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:43 IST

Hyderabad-London route British Airways flights to have Telugu...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Premier airline carrier British Airways is opening a Telugu speaking cabin crew base here to offer tailored services for its Indian customers flying to London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:36 IST

WB: Police begin investigation after TMC workers create ruckus...

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Police are conducting an investigation in the area after TMC workers created a ruckus in the Mathabhanga area here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:32 IST

PM Modi 'relives precious moments' by sharing old photos on his...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned nostalgic and took a trip down the memory lane and shared some old photographs on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:24 IST

People were disappointed with previous govts before Modi came to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Recalling the years before Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government came to power in 2014 and the way people were disappointed with the previous governments, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there was a question in the minds of people whether mul

Read More
iocl