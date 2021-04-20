Urdu Bulletin: 6-day Delhi lockdown, COVID-19 vaccines for all above 18 years highlighted

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Tuesday highlighted the six-day complete lockdown in the national capital due to the surge in coronavirus cases. They also gave prominence to the union government's decision to open COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18 years from May 1 onwards.

The publications also gave prominence to the news about former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported that in view of the deteriorating situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a complete lockdown for six days in the national capital.



It also highlighted the strict restrictions imposed in Rajasthan and Punjab and reported that the night curfew has been extended in both states.

The publication also gave prominence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that vaccine is the biggest weapon in the fight against COVID-19. It also reported PM Modi's interaction with leading doctors from across the country via video conferencing on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

It also highlighted that the Central government's announcement that every person above the age of 18 years will be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1.

Inquilab: The newspaper reported the difference of opinion between Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and Allahabad High Court over imposing lockdown in several cities due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The newspaper also reported that a COVID-19 negative report certificate is mandatory for those coming to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

