Urdu Bulletin: Approval to farmers tractor rally, Lalu's health condition reported prominently

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi prominently covered stories related to ongoing farmers' protest against the Central farm laws. Most publications carried reports that farmers have been allowed to carry a tractor march on Republic day.

Health issues being faced by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad also received prominent display on page one of most publications.

Inquilab: The newspaper reported that 'farmers allowed to conduct tractor rally.' In its detailed report, the publication said that farmers will enter the national capital through Tikri and Gazipur borders. According to it, farmers are seeing this as a big success.



The publication also carried the news on the health condition of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav. It said that the former Chief Minister of Bihar was admitted to the intensive care unit in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Hindustan Express: The newspapers made 'Republic Day parade' as its top headline on page one. It reported that on the occasion of Republic Day, it will be the first time when there will be two parades. One on Rajpath by soldiers and the second on roads by farmers.

According to the report, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Deependra Pathak said in a press conference that police has allowed farmers who are agitating at the national capital, for the tractor rally on January 26.

Sahafat: The newspaper published reported on the ongoing farmers' protest against the Central farm laws. The impending tractor rally by farmers has also found a mention in the report.

The newspaper has also published the news of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's comments on nationalism prominently. (ANI)

