Urdu Bulletin: Assembly polls, COVID-19 situation in country highlighted

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital reported extensively about the April 6 assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Most newspapers also covered the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication had "Five states to have polling today" as its main lead. It reported that preparations have been completed for the assembly elections and the countdown for voting has begun.



The daily prominently covered the resignation of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. It reported that the developments came after Bombay High Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to start a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations against Deshmukh by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The newspaper also carried a report on the downward trend of Sensex on Monday in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

Inquilab: The newspaper reported about the fear of lockdown amongst the migrant workers in the cities amidst the spike in Coronavirus cases on its first page.

The daily also highlighted Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's Gandhinagar gherao "threat" with tractors on its front page. It reported that Tikait has also urged young farmers to free themselves from fear and voice their protest. (ANI)

