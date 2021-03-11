Urdu Bulletin: 'Attack' on Mamata, PC Chako quitting Cong covered prominently

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Urdu newspapers in their Thursday edition highlighted the news of the 'attack' on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Most publications also reported the resignation of Congress leader PC Chako from the party. The news of Tirath Singh Rawat taking over as the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister was also covered.

Inquilab: The newspaper led with the 'attack' on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. It reported the hours after she filed nomination papers for the elections yesterday, Banerjee said that she was targeted by a group of "four or five people, who pushed her" outside a temple where she had stopped to offer prayers, causing injuries to her right leg and head.

The defeat of the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led NDA government in Haryana was also covered prominently on page one of the daily.

It also reported that veteran leader fro Kerala PC Chacko quit the party stating that there was a "lack of democracy".



Rashtriya Sahara: The publication reported that despite the ruckus by the opposition in both the houses, the Parliament successfully passed many bills.

The newspaper also carried the news that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised free trips to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to senior citizens.

The news of BJP Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat taking over as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand and replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat was also covered.

Sahafat: The newspaper reported that Mamata Banerjee said that was attacked, and Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister.

Congress leader PC Chako's resignation from the party was also covered by the daily. (ANI)

