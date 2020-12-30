Urdu Bulletin: Centre's proposed talks with farmers, new Covid strain covered

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Today's editions of Urdu publications have highlighted the news of the new coronavirus strain entering India and also the news of the vaccine for the COVID-19 being useful for the strain. The news of today's impending talks between the Central government and agitating farmers has also been covered prominently.

Most publications have also carried the news of farmers being lathicharged in Patna.

Rashtriya Shahra: The newspaper leads with the news "New coronavirus enters India" in which the publication says a new strain of deadly coronavirus has entered in the country. The report gives details regarding the six people who have been found positive with the new strain.

The publication also gave prominent space to the news of the vaccine for coronavirus in which it states that Principal Scientific Advisor Professor Government of India Vijay Raghvan said that the vaccine of coronavirus will also be useful for the new strain found in Britain and South Africa.

The news of today's impending talks between the Central government and agitating farmers has also been covered prominently.



The paper also highlighted the news of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet passing the ordinance to deal with "love jihad" cases.

The Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the news of farmers lathi-charged in Patna as its top headline. In its detailed report, it displays a photograph of protesting farmers being lathicharged by the police.

The publication also carries the news of Akhilesh Yadav claiming that if Samajwadi Party comes to power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in 2022 then his government will reject the cases registered during the CAA and NRC protests.

Hindustan Express: The publication leads with the news of a new coronavirus strain in the country and also highlighted farmers being lathi-charged in Patna on its page one.

The newspaper prominently covered the talks scheduled talks between the Central government and agitating farmers today. It has also reported that farmers, who were protesting were lathi-charged in Bihar. (ANI)

