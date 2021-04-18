Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation, bail to Lalu Prasad reported widely

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Several Urdu newspapers in the national capital carried reports regarding the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding the shortage of oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the city was also reported extensively.

Most publications also prominently reported Jharkhand High Court granting bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper highlighted the worsening condition in the national capital due to a surge in cases of COVID-19. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that the city has recorded around 24,000 new cases in the last 24 hours and there is a shortage of oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

The publication reported Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted.



The news of the voters' turnout of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election has been carried. It says that the state recorded 81 per cent voters turnout in this phase.

Inquilab: The publication reported the shortage of Oxygen in various states and the political was over the pandemic situation. States including, Delhi and Maharashtra have been witnessing a shortage in oxygen and Remdesivir drug. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen. He also hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for their 'gimmicks' on the matter.

It also reported that a Delhi Court granted bail to actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with a case relating to violence in Red Fort on Republic Day. While the bail of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has also highlighted here.

Sahafat: It reported that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has slammed the Central government over the COVID situation and stressed that the "immunisation age should be reduced to 25". She made these remarks during an online meeting of top party leaders where she said that India has "regrettably been caught off guard again despite a year to prepare".

The news of at least 175 Sadhus testing positive for coronavirus in Kumbha was also displayed prominently by the publication. (ANI)

