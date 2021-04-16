Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation, Delhi weekend curfew highlighted

New Delhi (India) April 16 (ANI):Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital carried reports that India witnessed its all-time high spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases.

Most publications also widely reported the news of weekend curfew in Delhi which will be imposed from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper prominently covered the news of increasing cases of COVID-19 in India. It reported that the country so far witnessed its highest-ever single-day spike with over 2.17 lakh new cases. The country's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,42,91,917.

It also highlighted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcment of a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. The curfew will begin at 10 pm on Friday and end at 5 am on Monday.

The publication also reported that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has called an all-party meet in Kolkata on Friday to discuss the alarming COVID-19 situation in West Bengal and how to conduct the remaining phases of the ongoing state elections.



The news of Delhi High Court allowing 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan was also covered.

Inquilab: The publication reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Covid-19 a 'natural calamity' and sought financial assistance from the Centre.

It prominently carried the news that the annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 7.39 per cent in March as compared to 4.17 per cent in the previous month. It stated that from March 2021 over February 2021 the rate of inflation stood at 1.57 per cent.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper reported the record breaking spike of Covid-19 cases in the country. The news of Delhi's night curfew was also reported.

It also carried the news of panchayat elections being held in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

