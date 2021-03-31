Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation, West Bengal poll campaigns covered extensively

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Urdu newspapers in the national capital extensively covered the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in the country. Most of these publications also continued with their coverage of the upcoming second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Inquilab: The publication highlighted Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's statements regarding the worsening situation of COVID-19 in the country in the last ten weeks.

"This situation is a grim reflection of the callous attitude of people in following COVID appropriate behaviour. Following these norms along with participation in vaccination are the key pillars in our Jan Andolan against COVID," Harsh Vardhan said.

It reported that according to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan there are eight districts from Maharashtra alone in the top ten districts in terms of daily numbers of cases.

The daily also published a report of President Kovind's successful bypass surgery at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on its first page.



The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on Saturday and was advised by doctors to undergo a bypass procedure.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper prominently covered the roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'padyatra' in Nandigram ahead of the next phase of polling.

It also reported that the election campaign for the second phase in West Bengal ended on Tuesday evening.

The daily extensively covered the rallies undertaken by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the state.

The newspaper also published Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's response to the letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

