Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' agitation, Maharashtra power tussle covered prominently

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The ongoing farmers' protest issue has been the prime focus in today's various Urdu publications. Most newspapers have also carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating country's first-ever driverless metro.

Publications have also highlighted the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication has carried news of ongoing farmers' protest with the headline "One more attempt to solving farm issue". In its report, the newspaper says that Centre has called farmers to hold talks on December 30 on the ongoing protests over Central farm laws. The paper reports that the government is ready to hold talks with an open mind.



It has also prominently displayed the report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the first-ever driverless metro train.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with the news in which the Shiv Sena has alleged that the Centre wants to remove the Maharashtra government. The newspaper quotes Sena leader Sanjay Raut as alleging that the BJP is trying to remove the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. He also alleged that the BJP is trying to get 22 MLA's to resign.

Qaumi Awaaz: The newspapers leads with the report on farmers' agitation and states that talks between government and farmers are scheduled to be held on December 30.

The publication also gave prominent space to the news that 1,500 mobile towers of a private company have been targeted in Punjab in support of agitating farmers. (ANI)

