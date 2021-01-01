Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, CBSE exam datesheet dominate coverage

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Various editions of Urdu publications continued to focus on the ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital. All of them also prominently carried the news of announcement of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination dates, which are scheduled to take place between May 4 to June 10.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with the news of "Lathicharge on farmers " in which the publication says that the police lathi-charged many farmers who were coming from Rajasthan's Alwar in support of the agitating farmer. The paper also reported that the farmers had broken barricades and entered in Haryana.

The newspaper also prominently carried the announcement of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's regarding the CBSE examinations.



Hindustan Express: The publication carries the news of CBSE board exam date sheet being released as its lead on its page one. It says that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced on Thursday that the examination for classes 10 and 12 will be held between May 4 to June 10 and results will be declared by July 15.

Interestingly, the newspaper reports that the chargesheet has been filed against former JNU students leader Umar Khalid in connection with violence in northeast Delhi.

The publication also prominently displayed the report of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on COVID-19 vaccine which is likely to be available to people soon. (ANI)

