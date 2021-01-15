Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, Parliament's upcoming budget session make headlines

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Various Urdu publications on Friday continued with their coverage of farm law protests. They also reported on the next round of talks between the centre and farmers' representatives over the issue.

Most publications reported the upcoming budget session of Lok Sabha, which is scheduled to commence on January 29.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper had a lead story on the ninth round of dialogue between the Central government and the representatives of farmers unions protesting at Delhi borders against the three agriculture laws, which is scheduled to take place on Friday.



Two stories with headlines--"Coronavirus to have long-lasting impact, the economic growth to remain at 6.6 per cent between 2022 and 2026" and "Shock to domestic car sales, decline of 24 per cent in sales between January to December"-- figured on the front page.

Hindustan Express: The publication led with the report "Farmers adamant of taking out tractor rally on January 26, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal wrote 'open letter' to farmers asking them to be beware of rumours about protest". According to the report, all preparations regarding the farmer unions' tractor rally on January 26 are complete.

The publication also gave prominence to BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya remark about farmers' protest where he said foreign forces are behind the protest and 99 per cent farmers in the country are in support of the laws.

Sahafat: The newspaper carried a story about the upcoming budget session titles--"Budget session of Parliament to start from January 29 to April 8, Union Budget to be presented on February 1".

It also gave prominence to arrangements related to bird flu and coronavirus in Delhi. It carried out two prominent stories titled--"Laboratory set up at Delhi airport for detection of the new variant of the coronavirus" and "Bird flu found in samples from in Ghazipur's poultry market". (ANI)

