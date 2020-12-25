Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, raids on lawyer of Delhi violence accused dominate coverage

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in the national capital have continued to highlight the issue of protesting farmers at Delhi's borders. The newspapers have also prominently reported on the Delhi Police raids on the lawyer of Delhi violence accused Mehmood Pracha.

Many newspapers have also prominently used the news of Congress protest against farm laws, led by party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with the news of farmers' protest against the Central government. The publication has reported that the Union government has written a letter to the leaders of farmers' organisations and appealed to them to resolve the matter at the earliest.



The Inquilab: The news of Advocate Mehmood Pracha being raided by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has been taken prominently by the newspaper on its front page. It reported that the police seized documents and laptops from his premises.

The newspaper has also reported on the new strain of coronavirus in the UK on its front page. It reported that the discovery has caused panic in the nation.

It has also given space to the news of Congress leaders submitting a memorandum signed by nearly 2 crore farmers and farm labourers from across the country against newly enacted farm laws.

Roznama Hindustan Express: The publication has highlighted news where Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chaddha's office at the agency headquarters was vandalised allegedly by BJP workers, over the party's support to the protesting farmers." (ANI)

