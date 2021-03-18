Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, rise in COVID-19 cases reported widely

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in their Wednesday edition reported the farmers' appeal to United Nations Human Rights Council to interfere in the matter. Most publications also carried the news of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Inquilab: The newspaper reported that agitating farmers have appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council to interfere in the matter.

It also reported that according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sachiz Waze himself driving the Innova car which was found near the Ambani residence in Mumbai.



Rashtriya Sahara: The daily reported a rise in the number of COVID-19 across the country. It also reported that lockdown has been announced in many cities. States including Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana have been witnessing the highest number of cases.

The newspaper also carried the report stating that twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India, including Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally. The report was prepared by Swiss organisation, IQAir, in the form of the 'World Air Quality Report, 2020', which has released globally.

The news that the "cabinet has approved a detailed proposal for setting up the developmental finance institution (DFI)" that was announced in the budget last month, was also reported.

Hindustan Express: The daily reported the news of a two-day strike against the privatisation of public sector banks. (ANI)

