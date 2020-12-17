Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, Vijay Diwas celebrations dominate media space

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Today's editions of various Urdu newspapers have emphasised on the ongoing farmers' protest in the country against the recently enacted Central farm laws. The newspapers have given prominent space to the news wherein, Supreme Court has decided to form a committee with the concerned stakeholders to resolve the issues being faced by protesting farmers.

The newspapers have also given a prominent display to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial to launch the year-long 50th-anniversary celebrations of the victory of our armed forces in the 1971 war.

Roznama Inquilab: The paper lead with "Farmers not satisfied with SC forming committee to solve farm issue" in which it says that the Supreme Court decided that it will form a committee which will help resolve the farmers' issues, who have been protesting for the past 22 days. The Apex Court also issued notice to the state government of Punjab and Haryana to respond it within 74 hours.

The paper also displayed Vijay Diwas news on its page one in which it stated that to celebrate the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial in the national capital. The paper added that on the occasion tributes have been paid at many locations across the country.

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara: "SC to form a committee for farmers' issue" is the lead on page one of the newspaper in which the paper says that Delhi's borders continued to be sealed due to the ongoing farmers' protest. Supreme Court's decision to form a committee to resolve the issue has also been mentioned.

Interestingly, the newspaper has highlighted the news of additional relief to sugarcane farmers by the Central government. "A gift from Modi government to sugarcane farmers" has been displayed prominently in which the newspaper details that the government has announced a subsidy for sugarcane farmers amounting to Rs 3,500 crore. This is expected to benefit about five crore farmers and five lakh labourers in the country, it added. (ANI)