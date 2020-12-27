Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' unions proposed talks with govt on Dec 29, RLP quitting NDA covered prominently

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Various Urdu publications have highlighted the news of farmers' unions, protesting against the three farm laws, proposing to hold the next round of talks with the government on December 29. Most publications have also reported the quitting of NDA by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party due to the ongoing agitation.

The Inquilab: According to the lead report by the publication, the farmers union leaders have decided the date to hold talks--December 29, but demanded mechanisms to be adopted to make remunerative MSP recommended by the National Farmers' Commission into a legally guaranteed entitlement for all farmers and all agricultural commodities.

Another news covered prominently by the publication is, "Farmers of Maharashtra also reach borders of Delhi". Thousands of these farmers had left from Nashik for Delhi on Monday.

The publication has also reported the quitting of NDA by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party . In its report "Shock to NDA, RLP quits, marches towards Delhi" the newspaper says that during the kisan andolan, BJP has lost another alliance partner after the Shiromani Akali Dal walked out. Rashtriya Lok Tantrik Party president Hanuman Beniwal, had announced his separation from the NDA.



Rashtriya Sahara: The publication has also carried the news of ongoing farmers' protest as its top headlines--"Centre will again talk to farmers".

The farmers have accepted the government's proposal for negotiations. Now, on December 29, at 11 am, the 7th round of farmers' talks will be held with the government, it reported.

Another prominent news carried on the page 'Apna Desh' of the publication is, "Indian economy is ready for a long jump". According to the report, by 2025, India will overtake Britain and become the 5th largest economy in the world and will reach the third position by 2030.

Hindustan Express: The publication has also carried the news of farmers' protest as its top headline--"Farmers block Delhi-UP border".

Another interesting news piece is, "War against Love-Jihad in Madhya Pradesh". According to the report, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Cabinet approved the Bill and announced imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for violating the Act. (ANI)

