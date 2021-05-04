Urdu Bulletin: Mamata's victory in West Bengal Assembly polls dominates page one

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Several Urdu publications in their Monday editions highlighted the victory of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Sunday. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has made a hat-trick by sweeping the polls.

Most publications also reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting over oxygen availability in the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Inquilab: The newspaper lead with the massive victory of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal in Assembly election 2021. It reported that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won 214 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party came in second.

It also reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the TMC's victory in the state.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily highlighted that Prashant Kishor, the poll strategist of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, announcing that he will quit as a political consultant after the massive victory of the TMC in Bengal.



The publication reported that Delhi High Court has directed the government to ensure that none of the medicines or equipment is sold higher than the maximum retail price and those who are violating the same should be booked and brought to the notice of this court for action.

It also carried the country's coronavirus tally and reported India has witnessed around 4 lakh cases on Sunday.

Hindustan Express: The publication carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a meeting to review the availability of oxygen in the country.

He also reviewed the feasibility of converting the existing nitrogen plants in the country to produce oxygen for medical use.

It prominently highlighted the news of TMC's victory in the West Bengal elections. (ANI)

