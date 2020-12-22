Urdu Bulletin: New strain of coronavirus, precautions by India dominate media space

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Various Urdu publications have highlighted the news of the new strain of coronavirus identified in southeast England and the precautions being taken by India, due to the outbreak.

According to reports, the entire world is gripped by fear after the new strain of coronavirus was identified. Britain has announced that it could be 70 per cent more transmissible and has imposed a strict lockdown.

Most publications have also stated that considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the Central government has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 31 December. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's assurance to the people of the country that the government is alert about the new coronavirus strain emerging from the United Kingdom has also been prominently displayed.

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara: The publication has carried the news of the new strain of coronavirus as its top headline. According to the newspaper, 20 countries, including India, have banned flights originating from the UK, while Saudi Arabia has sealed all its borders.

"Agri Laws: Farmers begin hunger strike", the publication has carried another prominent news on its lead page.



While coverage of farmers' agitation has also been continued. Delhi- Ghaziabad Road has been closed while the agitating farmers have blocked the NH-9 highway has been covered.

The Inquilab: The newspaper has carried the news of night curfew announced in Maharashtra, as its top headline.

Another prominent news carried by the publication is, "Decision to transfer money under PM Kisan Yojana". It states that amid the ongoing protest against agriculture laws, the government will not only deposit money in farmers 'accounts on Friday, but PM Modi will also interact with the farmers' families through video conferencing.

Roznama Hindustan Express: The publication has also highlighted the new strain of coronavirus as its top headline stating--"New strain of coronavirus in England causes a fear situation in India, ban on all flights between UK and India till 31st December".

The publication has also carried the news of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora's demise on its front page. (ANI)

