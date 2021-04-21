Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's address on COVID-19 situation reported prominently

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Wednesday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which he appealed to states not to impose COVID-19 lockdowns unless it is absolutely necessary.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's attack on the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the deteriorating Covid situation across the country was also reported.

Inquilab: The newspaper carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeal as its top item on page one. It reported that the Prime Minister asked states to avoid shutting businesses as India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens a nascent economic revival.

The publication also reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to announce his decision on lockdown in the state on Wednesday.

The news of the government offering an advance of over Rs 4,500 crore to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to help boost vaccine production in the country has also been reported.

Hindustan Express: The publication highlighted the news of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slamming the Narendra Modi government over the 'mismanagement' of the second wave of the pandemic.

It also reported that Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal assured people that amid the lockdown, train services will remain normal.

The news of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing that the Central government's decision of universal vaccination for COVID-19 as "hollow and without substance." also taken up by the daily. (ANI)