Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's reply in RS, Uttarakhand disaster receive wide coverage

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Tuesday editions have focused on the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha during the discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address.

Uttarakhand glacier burst and relief operations in its wake have also been covered prominently by these newspapers.

Inquilab: The publication prominently reported on the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Monday over Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the response of Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on it.

It also reported that Rakesh Tikait reacting to PM's statement that 'MSP was, is and will be there" stated that the nation does not run on assurances and the government should bring a law on MSP.

The news of Modi government's notice to Twitter asking to remove 1,178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts for posting in support of farmers' protests has also been carried on its page one.

It also focused on the 'Uttarakhand glacier tragedy' due to which around two dozen people died and more than 200 went missing.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication covered the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha prominently.

The Prime Minister said that agriculture laws are important and once they are implemented, then the shortcomings can be improved. He also cautioned people against being misled.

The newspaper reported that the Uddhav Thackrey-led Maharashtra government has decided to conduct an investigation on tweets of Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, and various other celebrities over farmers issue. Congress claimed that the pattern of their tweets is similar. (ANI)