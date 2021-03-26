Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's speech in Bengal, Opposition's ruckus in Bihar Assembly reported

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Delhi editions on Thursday reported the Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in West Bengal's Contai attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Opposition parties stand on Bihar Assembly ruckus and the news of Rajya Sabha passing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, have also been taken prominently on page one by most publications.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in West Bengal, targetting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that "she will be shown the door on May 2" when the results of the Assembly elections are declared. The Prime Minister made his comment at a rally in Contai on Wednesday.



The publication also highlights that the Centre government asked States and Union Territories to consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of upcoming festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings to combat the spread of the COVID-19.

The publication carried the news of Rajya Sabha passing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 despite uproar and walkout from the Opposition. This Bill seeks to give more powers to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) in comparison to the elected government.

Inquilab: The publication carried the news of 'Bihar Assembly ruckus' and reported that Opposition MLAs held a parallel Assembly session chaired by RJD leader Bhudev Choudhary in the lawns of the legislature, even as proceedings went on inside the House.

It also carried that the BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla stoking controversy by comparing the practice of wearing burqa to that of triple talaq and said both were "evil customs". He also said that Muslim women will soon be "freed" and will not have to wear the burqa anymore. (ANI)

