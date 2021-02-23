Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's West Bengal speech, Kejriwal's aid to people affected in Delhi violence reported prominently

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Tuesday's editions gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at West Bengal in which he termed Mamata Banerjee's government as 'syndicate rule.'

The Kejriwal government's report of providing financial assistance to the people affected in Delhi violence was covered widely along with the statistical data. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally in Kerala was also highlighted in most publications.

Hindustan Express: The publication highlighted the Kejriwal-led Delhi government report of providing financial assistance to the people affected in the Delhi violence. According to the report Kejriwal government has provided over Rs 26 crore financial assistance to 2,221 people who were affected by the violence.

It also reported about the Congress tractor rally in Kerala in which Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farm laws and said these laws passed by the Central Government are designed to destroy the agriculture businesses and hand it over to PM Modi's "friends".



The publication also gave prominence to the political situation in Puducherry. It reported that Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy has submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after losing the floor test held in Puducherry Assembly on Monday.

The news of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in which he said that those demanding early Assembly elections in the Union Territory must cooperate with the Delimitation Commission for completion of the exercise at the earliest, was also extensively covered.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication carried the PM Modi's scathing attack at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. In which PM Modi said that the state will not be able to progress if the "syndicate rule" continues to persist.

Puducherry's political scenario also figured in the daily which led to the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy. (ANI)


