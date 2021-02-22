Urdu Bulletin: PM's participation in BJP meet, UP STF's raids at Delhi PFI office highlighted

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Monday's editions of various Urdu publications highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi participation in the Bharatiya Janata Party's meeting of national office bearers in Delhi ahead of assembly elections in five states.

The news of the Uttar Pradesh STF raid at Popular Front of India's (PFI) office in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, has also been covered widely.

Most publications have also carried Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repeated hike in fuel prices.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with the report "Shaheen Bagh: UP STF raid on PFI office" in the national capital. It reported that STF conducted raids at the PFI's office located in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area and claimed that it seized many suspicious documents.

The publication also picked up the Indo-China issue in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh is complete. India and China initiated the disengagement process along the banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh earlier and the process began after nine rounds of diplomatic and military-level talks between the two neighbours.



It also reported that Pune has re-imposed night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am as Covid-19 cases surge. The schools and colleges will also remain shut till February 28.

Hindustan Express: The publication reported on BJP's national executive in Delhi ahead of assembly elections in five states scheduled this year.

It also carried the news of Sonia Gandhi's letter to PM Modi to convey "every citizen's anguish and deep distress regarding the spiralling fuel and gas prices."

Inquilab: The newspaper highlighted the Congress party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech in UP's Prayagraj in which she slammed the state government.

It also reported that Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Karina Kapoor Khan welcomed their second baby boy. (ANI)

