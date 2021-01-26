Urdu Bulletin: Republic Day preparations, farmers' proposed tractor rally covered widely

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Urdu newspapers published from the national capital on Tuesday prominently covered stories related to Republic Day celebrations and farmers' tractor rally.

Most publications carried reports that while the country will celebrate Republic Day, farmers will hold a kisan tractor rally to protest against the new farm laws. The publications have also widely reported President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day

Inquilab: The newspaper lead with the report "President Ram Nath Kovind appreciates farmers, soldiers and frontline workers in his Republic Day eve address". The daily also reported that the President congratulated the farmers for the flourishing agricultural sector, soldiers for securing the borders and frontline workers for fighting COVID-19.

Preparations regarding Republic Day celebrations and the impending farmers' tractor rally have also been prominently reported by the publication on its page one.



Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported Republic Day celebrations and farmers tractor rally on its page one. President Kovind's address to the nation on the eve of the Republic Day was also carried prominently.

The newspaper also reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar through video conferencing and said that children should also think for the nation.

Conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards was also reported on its page one.

Sahafat: The daily reported the news of clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Sikkim as its top headline. The publication in its detailed report said that the Indian Army issued a statement on Monday stating that the troops of the two countries were face to face on January 20 in Sikkim. The commanders of the two armies settled the dispute in accordance with the fixed protocols.

The publication also reported President Ram Nath Kovind address on the eve of Republic Day. (ANI)

