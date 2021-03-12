Urdu Bulletin: Rising cases of COVID, Mamata's health condition reported

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Friday prominently reported the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country despite the ongoing vaccination drive.

Most publications also displayed the political situation in West Bengal and the chief minister's health condition which is reportedly stable.

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been also reported prominently.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper highlighted the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The newspaper reported that 22,854 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday across the country. The situation in many states, including Maharashtra, is worrying and some areas are preparing for lockdown.

The daily carried the news of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. It reported that the Chief Minister also appealed to the people for maintaining peace across the state.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper reported that the supporters of TMC carried out protests across the state against the attack on Mamata Banerjee, while the TMC supremo through a video message appealed to them to maintain peace across the state.

Sahafat: The daily highlighted the condition of Mamata Banerjee and stated that her condition is stable.

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi having a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was also reported. (ANI)