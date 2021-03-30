Urdu Bulletin: Sanjay Raut's denial of meeting between Pawar, Shah; Mufti's passport row reported

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Urdu dailies in the national capital reported Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's remarks denying the alleged meeting between Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar.

The publications also gave prominent coverage to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meet with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Dushanbe.

Roznama Inqilab: The newspaper leads with the report on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's denial of the alleged meeting between Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It reported that Raut on Monday refuted reports about an alleged meeting between the two top leaders in Ahmedabad.



"Some things should become clear with time, otherwise it creates confusion. I can say with confidence that no secret meeting has been held between Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah in Ahmedabad or anywhere. Now put an end to the rumours," Raut tweeted.

The daily also covered the news of denial of a passport to People's Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on account of being a "threat to the nation" on its front page.

Etemaad: This publication gave extensive coverage to Union Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts at Dushanbe.

According to the report, Jaishankar on Monday held separate talks with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey at a conference in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

It added that the Minister will attend the ninth Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) on Afghanistan in Dushanbe on Tuesday. (ANI)

