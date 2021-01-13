Urdu Bulletin: SC ruling on farm laws, 'Covishield' transportation dominates media space

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year and the committee set up by it for talks with farmers was the top story in the Wednesday edition of various Urdu publications.

The movement of coronavirus vaccine "Covishield" from the Serum Insitute of India's facility to different parts of the country was prominently reported by the Urdu media.

Inquilab: "Stay on implementation of three farm laws but restlessness on the committee for talks" was the top story of the newspaper. It reported that farmer leaders and Opposition have welcomed the ruling of the Supreme Court. The publication highlighted that questions raised on the four members of the SC mandated committee over their alleged support to agriculture laws.

It also reported farmers have announced to continue his protest and has also refused to appear before the committee.

The publication also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that dynasty politics is a threat to democracy and appeal that the youth of the nation should come forward to end it.



Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdu daily has prominently covered the Supreme Court's stay on the implementation of farm laws and directions to set up a four-member committee for talks with farmers.

The publication reported that Army chief General MM Naranvane's press conference in which he said that Pakistan is a threat to India and Indian Army is ready to deal with any situation.

It also carried news "Washington: Emergency imposed till Jan 24, US State Department website hacked, announcement end of Donald Trump's presidency".

Hindustan Express: The Supreme Court ruling on the farm laws took as the lead item on the publication's front page.

It carried news related to transportation of coronavirus vaccine "Covishield". The newspaper also prominently used the upward swing in stock markets for the third consecutive day. (ANI)

