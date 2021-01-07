Urdu Bulletin: SC to hear farmers plea on Monday, its refusal to stay on 'love jihad' laws used prominently

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Coverage of different Urdu publications on Thursday continued to highlight farmers agitation with prominence given to Supreme Court's order stating that it will hear their petition over the issue on January 11.

The Apex Court's refusal to stay Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments "love jihad" laws has also been used on page one of most newspapers.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with the report "Supreme Court to hear farmers' plea on Monday". In the detailed report, the newspaper says that the top court will hear the petition over the farmers' issue on January 11. The farmers have been protesting against the Central farm laws for over a month. The newspaper also said that the eighth round of talks between the government and the farmers' representatives will be held on Friday.



The newspaper displayed the news of SC's refusal to stay "love jihad" laws of UP and Uttarakhand. It also said that these states have been issued notices to submit a detailed report regarding these laws within four weeks.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with the ongoing farmers' agitation issue in the country. It reports that the SC is scheduled to hear the plea over farm laws issue on January 11. It goes on to add that farmers are hopeful of a solution through the court.

The publication also reported the dates of forthcoming Assembly by-elections in the Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. It says that the Election Commission has issued a notification for the same.

Safahat: The daily leads with the news of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority deciding to remove "halal" word from the description of the product (red meat).

In the report, the newspaper details that the certification process for Halal has been discontinued from the description of these products and these will now be sold without such labelling. (ANI)

