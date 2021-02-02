Urdu Bulletin: Union Budget, reactions dominate page one

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Tuesday editions have focussed on the main highlights of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Reactions and statements on Budget 2021-22 have also found a place on their respective page one.

Inquilab: The newspaper led with news related to Budget 2021-22. It reported that the budget proposes to increase FDI to 74 per cent in the insurance sector and to bring an initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation. The newspaper also reported that the government has announced disinvestment in Bharat Petroleum, Air India, Shipping Corporation, IDBI Bank and Pawan Hans.

The newspaper also published the news that according to the general budget 2020-2021, there is no change in the income tax slab, elderly citizens have been exempted from filing returns and tax on diesel has been increased.

It reported that special focus has been given to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam with national highways and special packages have been announced for tea business in Assam and West Bengal.



Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported extensively on Union Budget. It reported that enhanced health sector funding, emphasis on privatisation, focus on education were the main highlights of the budget.

The newspaper displays Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reaction on budget on its page one. In the report, the Congress leader alleged that the Centre had ignored the poor and common man in Union Budget.

Hindustan Express: The publication also led with the Union Budget 2021-22 and details its highlights.

The newspaper reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Finance Ministry for a brilliant budget.

Declaration of a state of emergency in Myanmar has also made the front page of the publication. (ANI)

