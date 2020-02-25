Urge everyone to shun violence, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of the national capital and urged everyone to shun violence.

"Am very worried about prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence. Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along with senior officials in a while," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting at his residence.

Five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in North-East Delhi on Monday.

"The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi," Delhi Police stated. The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.

CAA fast-tracks citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

