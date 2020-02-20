Urge Rajasthan govt to take immediate action: Rahul Gandhi on Nagaur incident

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to take immediate action in the Nagaur incident, where two Dalit men were "brutally tortured" for alleged theft.

"The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific and sickening. I urge the state government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice," Rahul tweeted.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday after which a few videos had gone viral. The victims registered an FIR on Wednesday. (ANI)

