Urge those who participated in Tablighi Jamaat to come forward, says AIMPLB member

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Tuesday said that the spreading of coronavirus at the Tablighi Jamaat event was an unfortunate incident and added that those responsible should be held accountable.

Several people who participated at the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Nizamuddin in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Tablighi Jamaat is a religious organisation with roots around the world. What happened at the event was unfortunate and those responsible should be held accountable. I also urge those who participated in the event to give their information to the local authorities," Mahali told ANI.

He said that informing the local authorities will allow the administration to take immediate action, test them for coronavirus and provide timely treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Police has said that search for 157 people of the state, who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event is on.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

"Around 1033 people have been evacuated so far - 334 of them have been sent to the hospital and 700 sent to quarantine center. Total, 24 positive cases have been found," he had said. (ANI)

