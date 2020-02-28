Urgent need to change laws to curb crimes against women: Uddhav Thackeray on 'Disha' like Act for Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited Andhra Pradesh recently to get information about the 'Disha' Act, which provides for harsher punishments for crimes against women, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told the state Assembly.

The Thackeray government is mulling bringing a bill in Maharashtra similar to the Andhra Pradesh government's Disha Act.

"State home minister recently visited Andhra Pradesh to know about Disha Act. We have seen Delhi's Nirbhaya case pending since years....we need to change laws urgently," Thackeray said on Thursday in the state Assembly.

Earlier, on Wednesday Deshmukh had said that a bill similar to 'Disha Act' will be tabled in the ongoing Budget session of the state Assembly.

The minister said that under the proposed law, the whole trial of rape cases will be completed in 21 days and there would be provision for stricter punishment including the death penalty.

Replying to a question raised by Opposition over women's security, Deshmukh had said: "Last week, we visited Andhra Pradesh to study the Disha Act. A committee has been formed to constitute law on the lines of the Disha Act. We are in the process of studying it. The committee will submit a draft. We are trying to form the Act by the end of the session."

"Under this law, the conviction of the rape accused will be faster. If sufficient evidence is available against the accused, then the whole trial of the case will be completed in 21 days. This law will also have stringent punishment like the death penalty to the accused," he said.

MP Supriya Sule of the NCP, which is part of the Shiv-Sena led ruling coalition has welcomed the move and said providing security to women is the topmost priority of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

The Disha Act 2019, allows stringent punishment for crimes committed against women and enables death penalty for rape and reduces the judgment period in such cases to 21 working days. (ANI)

