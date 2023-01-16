Uri, Pulwama attacks planned by Govt of India alleges National Conference leader Mustafa Kemal

Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 16 (ANI): Terror strikes in Uri in 2016 and the Pulwama attack of 2019 were "orchestrated" by the Central government according to National Conference (NC) leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal who on Monday alleged that there were no photos or bodies of the soldiers and that those who had lost their lives in the two terror attacks belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) categories.

Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kamal said five fingers are pointing at the Central Government till it is made clear who is at fault.

"Almost clear that it was planned by Government of India. We didn't see their photos or bodies. Until it's clear as to who's the killer, all fingers point toward agencies of the Government of India," said Kamal while talking to ANI.

The National Conference Additional General Secretary alleged that the "government and its lopsided policies" were responsible for the situation at the borders with neighbouring countries.

The National Conference leader, who is the brother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah urged for the setting up of a 'Truth and Reconciliation' commission at the national level to inquire into both the attacks.



"The government should form a truth reconciliation commission to inquiry into the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks and it should be made clear whom to blame. Until and unless it is clear, the blame will be on the Government of India agency," Kamal told ANI.

On September 18, 2016 an Indian Army camp was attacked by heavily armed militants in Kashmir's Uri sector in which Indian soldiers were killed. However, just 11 days after the Indian Army retaliated with what is now come to be known as surgical strikes against some militant launch pads. On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 44 Indian jawans lost their lives.

Meanwhile talking to ANI, the National Conference leader Kamal further added that the agreements and declarations with Pakistan that the Indian government had finalised have not resulted in anything.

"Shimla agreement, Tashkent Declaration, Lahore Declaration with Pakistan, has not resulted in anything. People here in Jammu and Kashmir have been facing problems," the NC leader Kamal said.

Referring to the relationship with the bordering countries Mustafa Kamal added that peace talks and meetings with the ministers can solve a lot of issues.

In further allegations, Kamal, who is also uncle to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said "Jammu and Kashmir has had no democracy for the past four years. Rule of the people, by the people and of the people does not exist here." (ANI)

