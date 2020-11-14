Urs festival of Sufi Saint bring people together in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): People of various faiths converged at the shrine of Nizamuddin at Kheora in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the 48th Urs festival of the Sufi Saint on Friday.

Urs is the death anniversary of a Sufi saint, usually held at his shrine and is celebrated for his union with God.

People gathered and offered prayers for peace, prosperity and brotherhood.

"Sufi saint Nizam-Ud-Din has always promoted the idea of brotherhood across religions. Our saint has made a mark not only in this country but across countries. He, as an individual, never discriminated on the basis of religion and colour. Our saint believed that we all are united on the basis of humanity," said a devotee.



Qawwalis were sung at the shrine as people prayed with fervour, offering flowers at the sanctum sanctorum and lighting incense sticks to mark the 48th Urs of the saint. However, due to the pandemic, certain restrictions had been imposed by the authorities.

"Many Hindus and Muslims have come together to celebrate this day. Due to COVID-19, the gathering has been restricted. I prayed for everyone to attain peace and safety in this nation. I prayed for the betterment of humanity," said Muneer Hussain, the caretaker of the shrine.

Sufism, which is a path of spiritual advancements, came to the Kashmir region in the 13th century and has since then formed a part of the life and culture. The concept binds people of all faiths, caste, colour and creed.

"I prayed that peace, trust and love remain in this nation. I prayed for every citizen of the country," said another believer at the shrine, who had come to pay respects to the Sufi saint.

A feast was also organised to mark the occasion and people- rich and poor- were served the same food in the spirit of Sufism- love for all, malice towards none. (ANI)

