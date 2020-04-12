Uruguayan woman flouts COVID-19 lockdown norms in Delhi, argues with cops

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A woman from Uruguay indulged in an argument with Delhi Police on Saturday at Paschimi Marg in Vasant Vihar as she was stopped by personnel on duty for not following COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Ana Valentina Obispo from Uruguay was cycling without wearing a pair of gloves or a mask at 6.30 pm on Saturday.

While police urged her to follow the COVID-19 lockdown procedures, she started arguing with cops and noted down the name of the police officer who asked her to wear gloves and mask, said Delhi Police in a statement.

During this incident, officials of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) also reached the spot and informed the police that they are also trying to convince the foreign nationals of Vasant Vihar to take all necessary precautions, but they are not listening to them.

The police said that the two lady constables and one local woman were present at the spot at the time of the incident.

In the national capital, 1069 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far, including 19 deaths. In view to contain the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has been appealing to people to follow all precautionary measures and the wearing of masks has been made compulsory while stepping out. (ANI)

