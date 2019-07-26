Deputy Chief at the Russian Embassy, Roman Babushkin
Deputy Chief at the Russian Embassy, Roman Babushkin

US action against Huawei inappropriate way to deal with competition: Russia

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:58 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The US action against Chinese telecom company Huawei's 5G services was an inappropriate way of dealing with the competition, a Russian diplomat said on Thursday.
Huawei has been subjected to a lot of pressure after Washington put the Chinese firm on a trade blacklist. The US has alleged that the company's products could pose a risk to its national security, as they could be used by Chinese intelligence agencies to spy on Americans.
"We deem it to be an inappropriate way of competition," said Deputy Chief at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, Roman Babushkin. The remark was made during a press briefing organised by the Russian Embassy ahead of the BRICS summit slated to be held in Brazil's capital city of Brasilia in November, this year.
On being asked whether the there would be any talks on the 5G technology at the BRICS summit, Babushkin said, "let us see what ministers and leaders would touch upon in the discussion but indeed this issue could be viewed as a part of the economic agenda of BRICS."
Other than this, the discussions during the media briefing largely focused on the issue of terrorism and the need for cooperation between BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) over it.
"Terrorism is a significant topic and it is important to have a dedicated dialogue on it in the upcoming BRICS summit," Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin told ANI.
Babushkin stressed that BRICS grouping supports the multilateral global order and does not recognise unilateralism, in consideration of the fact that the five nations share similar challenges, including terrorism.
Babushkin informed that a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of BRICS countries is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. The meeting will focus on the preparation for the upcoming summit in November.
BRICS brings together five major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - comprising 43 per cent of the world population, having 37 per cent of the world gross domestic product (GDP) and 17 per cent share in the world trade.
India is one of the founder-nations of the association. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 01:08 IST

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed PAC Chairman

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was appointed as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:51 IST

Eye on organisational revamp, Priyanka to travel to UP

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): With an aim to strengthening the party cadre at the ground, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will travel to the eastern Uttar Pradesh soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:51 IST

Opposition accuses BJP of manipulating ballot paper during...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Opposition on Thursday accused the BJP of manipulating ballot papers during the voting on the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:45 IST

Maoists release posters, letters again to celebrate Martyrs...

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maoists released wall posters and letters to celebrate CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week in R Kottagudem and Satyanarayanapuram villages here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:36 IST

LS Speaker rejects demand of minister, says there will be no adjournments

New Delhi, July 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday rejected a suggestion of Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to adjourn the House over remarks made by Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan, asserting that there will be no forced adjournments in the lower house of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:21 IST

Pradhan, Saudi oil minister discuss enhancing bilateral...

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held discussions here with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Khalid Al-Falih to further enhance bilateral hydrocarbon cooperation between the two countries and also deliberated on the prevailing global oil market sce

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:18 IST

18 Indian crew members on-board seized British vessel "safe and...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The 18 Indian crew members who were on-board the British vessel 'Stena Impero' detained by Iran on July 19 are safe and doing fine, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:18 IST

AP CM Reddy, Israeli Ambassador discuss cyber security, water management

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka discussed potential collaboration between Isreal and Andhra Pradesh in various sectors including cybersecurity and water management.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:13 IST

NIRDPR study: Many Gram Panchayats use RO as fashionable infrastructure

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A study conducted by National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) on the subject of setting up of Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants in Rural India revealed that many village bodies had installed such plants without any need and only becaus

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:11 IST

Will fulfil Sheila Dikshit's dream to make Delhi world-class...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Working presidents of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Thursday paid tribute to party's late veteran leader Sheila Dikshit and said they will carry forward her dream of making Delhi a world-class city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:09 IST

Hyderabad: Doctor held on charges of raping nurse on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Telangana police on Wednesday arrested a doctor, on charges of raping a nurse on the pretext of marriage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:02 IST

Meerut: University, colleges to stay shut till July 30 for Kanwar Yatra

Meerut (Meerut) [India], July 25 (ANI): All universities and colleges in the Meerut region will remain closed for four days beginning July 26, in the view of ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

Read More
iocl